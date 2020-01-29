10 Things Every Parent Should Know About Lead Poisoning

× Expand Lead 716 Image

Americans were outraged recently by the number of children diagnosed with lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan. Those people might be shocked to learn that the rates of lead poisoning in many other areas of the US are significantly higher. In fact, according to recent data, many zip codes in Buffalo have rates that are 3x higher than in Flint.

Lead affects children from all walks of life. Young children and pregnant women are most at risk from lead poisoning because lead is a neurotoxin that disrupts brain function, and 90% of brain development occurs during the first five years of life.

Lead poisoning can go unnoticed. You may not know your child has an elevated lead level. Often children with low levels of lead look totally healthy, but it is important to know that there is no safe level of lead. Even low levels can significantly impact a child’s learning and behavior.

Lead poisoning is 100% preventable; yet, tragically, half a million kids ages 1-5 are diagnosed with elevated lead each year in the US.

LOW LEAD LEVELS CAN RESULT IN:

Learning disabilities

Decreased intelligence

Speech and hearing difficulties

Attention Deficit Disorder

Hyperactivity

Aggressive and violent behavior

HIGH LEAD LEVELS CAN RESULT IN:

Reduced motor control and balance

Developmental Disabilities

Coma

Convulsions

Death

LEAD716 is a free program aimed to provide critically-needed early academic intervention to preschool children in WNY diagnosed with elevated lead levels. We focus on early literacy, social and emotional skill development, helping to ensure children are prepared for success in kindergarten and beyond.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “Research demonstrates that children with developmental delays or at high risk for developmental delays benefit most from interventions that start at an early age.” The CDC also states “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified.”

LEAD716 is focused on helping kids before they enter school – before they encounter learning problems – at an age when they are more resilient. It is our hope, as a result of this project, children in Erie County who have been affected by lead will lead healthier, more successful lives.

Here are 10 tips to protect your kids:

If you are concerned your child may have been exposed to lead, get a simple blood test at the doctor’s office. All children at risk should be tested when they are 1 and 2. Children 6 and under who are at risk should also be evaluated. If you are concerned there may be lead in your home, get info about home and water lead testing—in Buffalo, call 311; in Erie County, call (716) 961-6800. Wash your child’s hands often, especially after playing outdoors, and before eating and sleeping. Wash toys and pacifiers regularly. Children are often exposed to lead when they come in contact with lead dust and put their hands, toys or pacifier in their mouth. Run cold water for at least 1-2 minutes in the morning and any time it has not been used for six or more hours before drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling water does not remove lead! For extra peace of mind use a water filter that guarantees it removes lead. Just be sure to replace the filter according to instructions. Water that comes out of the tap warm or hot can contain a much higher level of lead, so never use hot water for drinking, cooking, or baby formula. Feed your child a healthy diet with plenty of low fat foods high in calcium, iron and vitamin C. Children may be less likely to absorb lead if their stomachs are kept filled with healthy food. Avoid empty stomachs which might absorb lead more easily into the body. Calcium is especially important. (Foods high in calcium include: milk, yogurt, cheese, soymilk, leafy green vegetables, white beans, red beans, chick peas, and almonds.) Keep the area where your child plays, eats and sleeps free from dust. Wet mop floors and wet wipe windows and flat surfaces in your home at least every week. Have everyone take off their shoes when entering your home to prevent lead-contaminated soil from getting in. Children and pregnant women should not be home during renovations or if there is damage to painted surfaces such as walls, trim, or doors. 40% of homes in the US contain lead paint. If your home was built before 1978, when lead paint use was banned in homes, your house likely contains lead paint. Experts say homes built before 1940 can be especially worrisome in terms of potential lead poisoning — paint manufactured in those days had up to 50 percent lead. Outside, make sure kids play away from bare soil and from the sides of the house where chipped lead paint might be. Have kids play on grass or in a sand box rather than in dirt which likely contains lead from leaded gas emissions decades ago. Wash their hands after playing outdoors. Beyond contaminated dust, soil, and water, exposure to lead can occur through a variety of less common sources such as: imported toys, imported glazed pottery, lead from occupational dust brought into the home, fishing weights and lures, and eating vegetables that may have taken up lead from soil in the garden.

Parents of children interested in participating in this program are encouraged to call (716) 874-7200 or visit LEAD716.org.

LEAD716 is made possible by the Learning Disabilities Association of WNY and by grants from The Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and The Cullen Foundation.