Bust Out the Basics to Banish Boredom

Throughout the school year, kids wish for the freedom of summer. They envision days filled with fun activities and friends to share them with. Unfortunately, the friends aren’t always available and the everyday outings can get expensive. It isn’t long before you will hear, “I’m bored.”

Have no fear mom and dad! There is plenty of entertainment for your kids using simple items found in almost every household. Whether your kids are playing alone or with a group, breaking out these basics will provide your kids with hours of creative playtime.

Paper Possibilities

Newspapers are a great source of entertainment. Look for how-to videos to make paper dolls, hats, flowers and pirate swords from old newspapers. You can even make wigs by gluing newspaper strips to a bathing cap. Cut out inspirational or sports related words to make a unique wall hanging. Check out Instructables.com for dozens of other ideas.

Think inside the box. If you remember the days when your appliances were delivered in large shipping boxes, you know the joy of playing in cardboard boxes. If you aren’t expecting any deliveries, purchase cheap boxes at stores like Lowes to make a maze, a fort, a car or anything else you can dream up.

Old magazines can be cut into mosaic pieces, separated by color and used instead of crayons or markers to decorate a picture. Feel free to design your own, print out free designs online or purchase coloring books with large simple graphics. Cut into large and small pieces and apply on the paper with a glue stick.

Backyard Games

For generations, kids have been entertaining themselves with backyard games like tag or hide and seek. Rediscover dusty croquet sets, cornhole, and badminton nets stored in the back of the garage. Set up the yard for a game of soccer or set up a net to get some practice in for yourself.

H 2 O Happiness

Water is a staple of summer fun. Fill a kiddie pool with water and add toys — boats, dolls, super heroes — anything that you want to splash around with. Parents can also freeze plastic toys or coins in a block of ice made in a bucket or bread pan overnight. The next day, give kids a little hammer and let them chip away the ice to reveal the prize.

Touchy, Feely Felt

Felt is an inexpensive creative play tool. Print out templates of animals, cars, dolls and clothes, the planets in space or whatever else your child is into. Trace onto colored felt pieces and let the pretending begin. You can also make felt boards to match their favorite storybook.

Play Clay Creations

Creating with playdough is such a fun way to spend time on a summer day. Design your own creations and embellish with google eyes, pipe cleaners, or small plastic gems. Kids can build towers or vehicles by adding popsicle sticks and bottle caps. Make patterns with shells, brushes, or pasta. Stuck for ideas? Print out samples of playdough creations and let the kids create their own version. There are a variey of recipes online that will allow you to make your own version of play clay inexpensively and the kids will have fun helping you make it!

It’s Okay to Get Dirty

Let them play in the mud. Set up a mud station with potting soil and a watering can and let the fun begin. Encourage the kids to make mud pies, dig and fill rivers, add rocks and dump trucks or farm animals for imaginative play. Add mud to buckets for the artist in the family to paint designs on the sidewalk. Brave parents might want to set up targets to see who can throw a mud ball into the center.

Let the Artists Loose

Painting with chalk, watercolors, or washable tempera paint offers so many projects. You can paint rocks, decorate the driveway with chalk paint or finger paint poster boards. If you are looking for something with a little more direction, try tutorials on YouTube by Angela Anderson. She offers a step by step guide to painting on canvas.

“Bored” Games

Reach into the back of the closets or cabinets and pull out the board games. Games are a great way to spend a rainy day and brings out our competitive side. Choose classics like Sorry!, Monopoly or The Game of Life. Teach the kids some of the timeless card games like Rummy, Crazy Eights, or War. Dice games like Left, Center, Right are fun if played with candy, quarters, or mini toys from the dollar store. Don’t know how to play? Use Google to find the directions!

Pam Molnar is a writer, game creator, and mother of three. Follow her on Etsy at Pam’s Party Printables.